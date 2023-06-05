Ebenezer Onyeagwu Emerges Best Banking Ceo Of The Year In Africa

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer
Onyeagwu, has been named ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ in the
International Banker 2023 Banking Awards. The award, published in the Spring 2023
Issue of the International Banker Magazine, sees Dr Onyeagwu honoured alongside
other individuals and banks from the Middle East and Africa.
Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Onyeagwu commended the Publishers of
the International Banker for considering him a fitting recipient of the ‘Best Banking CEO
of the Year in Africa’ award. He stated, “This award reflects the bank’s position as a
leading financial institution in Nigeria and the African continent. It also attests to our
commitment to principles of sustainability and high ethical standards, which have
become integral to our overall strategy as an institution”.
He dedicated the award to the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his guidance
and mentorship; the bank’s management team and staff, for being the shoulder upon
which his achievements and success as CEO rests; and the bank’s customers for
making Zenith Bank their bank of choice.
Dr Onyeagwu’s outstanding career has led to him receiving multiple awards, including
Bank CEO of the Year (2019) by Champion Newspaper, Bank CEO of the Year (2020,
2021 & 2022) by BusinessDay Newspaper, CEO of the Year (2020 and 2021) – SERAS
Awards, and CEO of the Year (2022) – Leadership Newspaper.
As Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr Onyeagwu has led Zenith Bank to achieve
tremendous feats and milestones in financial performance (including 47 per cent growth
in the bank’s market capitalisation in four years), financial inclusion, corporate
governance and sustainability. These efforts have culminated in several local and
international awards and recognitions including being recognised as Number One Bank
in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 13th consecutive year, in the 2022 Top 1000 World
Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The
Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and 2022; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three
consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards;
Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria 2021 and 2022 in the World Finance Banking Awards;
Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance
Awards 2022; ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa, for four
consecutive years from 2020 to 2023, by the Ethical Boardroom; and the Most
Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.
On March 25, 2023, he was conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Business
Administration by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria’s first indigenous University,
in recognition of his immense achievements as Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith
Bank as well as his contributions to the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria
and across the African continent. The award was given during the 50th convocation
ceremony of the University.
Published by Finance Publishing Limited, the International Banker is a leading global
source of authoritative analysis and opinion on banking, finance and world affairs. Its
influence, integrity, accuracy and objective opinion have earned it global recognition. The
International Banker Awards strive to recognise the most worthy financial institutions
around the world – those not just doing their jobs well but exceptionally well – those
operating at the industry’s cutting edge and setting new performance levels to which
others will aspire. The 2023 Banking Awards focused on various criteria, including the
provision of much-needed capital for economic growth, cutting-edge innovation to
enhance security and efficiency, commitment to sustainability and ESG principles, as
well as intelligent investing to maximise profits and shareholder value.