Ebenezer Onyeagwu Emerges Best Banking Ceo Of The Year In Africa

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer

Onyeagwu, has been named ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ in the

International Banker 2023 Banking Awards. The award, published in the Spring 2023

Issue of the International Banker Magazine, sees Dr Onyeagwu honoured alongside

other individuals and banks from the Middle East and Africa.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Onyeagwu commended the Publishers of

the International Banker for considering him a fitting recipient of the ‘Best Banking CEO

of the Year in Africa’ award. He stated, “This award reflects the bank’s position as a

leading financial institution in Nigeria and the African continent. It also attests to our

commitment to principles of sustainability and high ethical standards, which have

become integral to our overall strategy as an institution”.

He dedicated the award to the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his guidance

and mentorship; the bank’s management team and staff, for being the shoulder upon

which his achievements and success as CEO rests; and the bank’s customers for

making Zenith Bank their bank of choice.

Dr Onyeagwu’s outstanding career has led to him receiving multiple awards, including

Bank CEO of the Year (2019) by Champion Newspaper, Bank CEO of the Year (2020,

2021 & 2022) by BusinessDay Newspaper, CEO of the Year (2020 and 2021) – SERAS

Awards, and CEO of the Year (2022) – Leadership Newspaper.

As Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr Onyeagwu has led Zenith Bank to achieve

tremendous feats and milestones in financial performance (including 47 per cent growth

in the bank’s market capitalisation in four years), financial inclusion, corporate

governance and sustainability. These efforts have culminated in several local and

international awards and recognitions including being recognised as Number One Bank

in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 13th consecutive year, in the 2022 Top 1000 World

Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The

Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and 2022; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three

consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards;

Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria 2021 and 2022 in the World Finance Banking Awards;

Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance

Awards 2022; ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa, for four

consecutive years from 2020 to 2023, by the Ethical Boardroom; and the Most

Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.

On March 25, 2023, he was conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Business

Administration by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria’s first indigenous University,

in recognition of his immense achievements as Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith

Bank as well as his contributions to the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria

and across the African continent. The award was given during the 50th convocation

ceremony of the University.

Published by Finance Publishing Limited, the International Banker is a leading global

source of authoritative analysis and opinion on banking, finance and world affairs. Its

influence, integrity, accuracy and objective opinion have earned it global recognition. The

International Banker Awards strive to recognise the most worthy financial institutions

around the world – those not just doing their jobs well but exceptionally well – those

operating at the industry’s cutting edge and setting new performance levels to which

others will aspire. The 2023 Banking Awards focused on various criteria, including the

provision of much-needed capital for economic growth, cutting-edge innovation to

enhance security and efficiency, commitment to sustainability and ESG principles, as

well as intelligent investing to maximise profits and shareholder value.