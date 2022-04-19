Easter:’We shall overcome’_ Presidential aspirant

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Christian faithful across the world celebrate the crucifixion and rise of our Lord Jesus, they have been enjoined to use the opportunity to reflect deeply on the decay in the country inflicted by leaders who do not mean well for its citizens with a view to remedy the situation.

Giving this advice, an aspirant for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Salihu Othman Isah said Nigeria must not despair but to get it right this time around in 2023.

According to the APC top stalwart, who is a former Coordinator, Peace and Unity Media Advocacy(PUMA) and Consultant to Women Action Network for Development(WAND) said just like Lord Jesus died and rose on the third day, Nigeria will rise again from its current predicaments.

The APC presidential aspirant expressed disdain over the security situations in country especially the spate of bandit attacks, ritual killings, kidnapping, thuggery and depression induced deaths as a result of other forms of stress in country among others.

Isah is Arabic name meaning Jesus and as a result I am poised to rescue the nation from its bad leadership as Jesus saved mankind surmising that arising from this, he has offered to throw his hat into the ring to slug it out for the presidency of our nation pledging to revamp the economy and ensure the naira holds its own among currencies in the global market.

“I shall ensure our naira become an acceptable medium of foreign exchange, a currency for international trade and transactions. The Nigerian economy is greatly untapped and we shall ensure we drive it to the benefit of our people.”

The erstwhile National Vice President of Actors Guild of Nigeria(AGN) and Chairman, Civil Liberties Organisation (North West Zone) revealed that this season of sober reflection should be utilised to pray fervently for the country to wriggle out of the ugly web it has drifted into as a result of bad and wicked leadership.

“For those who seek the Office of the Presidency in 2023, there should be a template. They should be ready to show and express love for the nation they want to rule. They should come with grace. They should come with reverence. They should come with piety. They should come with strong heart and they should come with competence. Nigeria deserves a leader that is trustworthy and strong willed.

“I am very confident that as Jesus was persecuted, crucified and rose up on the third days, Nigeria will rise again soon under my leadership. I predict that the sorrow, tears and blood of today will transform to greatness and honour for the nation” Isah concluded.

