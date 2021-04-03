Easter: Wike urges Christians to make sacrifices for Nigeria’s development

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has urged Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will advance the course of development.


Wike said this in his Easter message by his Special on Media, Mr Kelvin Ebiri in Port Harcourt on Saturday.


He said that Easter exemplified the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers to -dedicate themselves to the service of the as they reflected on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Wike assured the good people that he would continue to make sacrifices for the , defend and ensure that the people enjoyed good governance.

According to , Easter is a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship.

The governor urged the privileged to reach out to the less privileged as people work to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

The governor, wished the people of the a Easter Celebration, also assured them of before, and after the celebrations. (NAN)

