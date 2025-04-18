Easter: Wike promises sustained intervention in infrastructure, education, healthcare, others

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to the continued development of infrastructure across the territory.

By Philip Yatai

In his Easter message to FCT residents on Friday in Abuja, Wike also pledged the sustained provision of quality education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, security, and other essential social services.

He described Easter as a season that reflects the timeless virtues of compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

“These virtues, embodied by Jesus Christ, are not only central to the Christian faith but are values we should all strive to uphold in our daily lives,” he said.

“As the nation’s capital and the symbol of our collective unity, the FCT occupies a unique place in the heart of our great country.

“We must continue to be a model of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and harmonious living.”

Wike urged residents to embrace the spirit of Easter by showing love to one another, being their brother’s keeper, and fostering an environment where unity, tolerance, and understanding thrive.

He also called on residents to take the opportunity of the Easter season to offer special prayers for President Bola Tinubu and all leaders at every level.

“Pray to God Almighty to continue to guide them in the pursuit of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The minister further encouraged residents to support and cooperate with the FCT administration by fulfilling their civic responsibilities, particularly in tax payment and compliance with government regulations.

“Residents’ contributions play a vital role in funding the infrastructure, services, and development projects we all rely on.

“By meeting your obligations and supporting the administration’s reform programmes, you are directly helping to build a stronger, more efficient, and people-centred Federal Capital Territory,” Wike stated.

He also urged residents to remain security conscious, stay vigilant, report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities, and observe all necessary safety precautions throughout the festive period.

“I pray that this Easter brings renewed hope, peace, and joy to your homes.” (NAN)