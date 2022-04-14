Easter: We’ll ensure adequate security of lives, property- Oyo CP

By Akeem Abas

The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command, says it has put in place high proactive security measures toward protecting lives and property before, during and after the Easter celebration.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, told newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan, that the command had deployed its personnel to ensure adequate security.

Onadeko said that the command was determined to rid the state and its environs off criminal activities to ensure that the residents enjoy their Easter festivities before during and after.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police and other security agencies, including Amotekun Corps had embarked on routine show of force across Ibadan metropolis.

NAN reports that the patrol train had visited some black spots in the metropolis like: Challenge, New Garage, Molete, Beere, Oje, Oja’ba, Ode-Aje, Agugu, Akala Express, Agodi-Gate and Iwo Road.

Onadeko said that the ongoing routine patrol across the state was deliberately designed at providing comprehensive and robust security coverage for the citizenry.

“The command has emplaced high octane proactive security measures deliberately designed at providing comprehensive and robust security coverage for the citizenry.

“This is characterised by effective deployment of operational, intelligence and tactical assets round the clock, and spanning across the length and breadth of the state to forestall any untoward situation,” she said.

The police chief assured residents that the command would leave no stone unturned as it continues its constitutional and statutory mandate of protecting lives and property.

Onadeko said that Area Commanders, Heads of Tactical Formations and Divisional Police Officers have been mandated to increase layers of supervision for officers on the field.

She said that they have also been urged to conduct effective stop and search, engage in visibility policing patrols along major highways or boundary points.

According to her, all these are addition to the intelligence-led raids of black spots, convoy patrols with relevant agencies and non-state actors.

“Critical government infrastructure, financial institutions, places of worship, media houses, recreational centres, parks and other public facilities would be given adequate protection through effective surveillance and coverage by the command.”

Onadeko felicitated with the good people of Oyo State, enjoining them to anchor around the virtues of forgiveness, tolerance, selflessness and love in line with the ascension of Christ.

She also encouraged them to be unrelenting with the provision of credible and timely information to the police at all times.

Onadeko advised parents to take proper care of their wards, enjoining them to guide them against engaging in criminal activities.

She urged the people to reach the command in cases of emergency through these control room numbers such as: 615 (toll free) and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.

The police chief said that the NPF rescue me app was also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for android and Iphone users respectively. (NAN)

