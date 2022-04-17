Easter: We should imbibe the lessons of Lent — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El Rufai has advised Nigerians to continue to practice the lessons of sacrifice, care for the poor, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, irrespective of tribe or religion, as observed during the period of Lent.

The governor of Kaduna state who described Nigerians as people of faith in his Easter message, further counseled that citizens should never let hope depart from their hearts.

The message which El Rufai personally signed, noted that ‘’let us uphold each other in our common humanity and pray for peace in our land. Let us do our best to promote harmony in our communities and reject strife in our land.’’

He said that Kaduna State Government congratulates the Christian faithful on the completion of Lent and the great feast of Easter.

‘’This festival of triumph follows the holy season of Lent, during which the Christian community engaged in fasting, prayers and works of charity,’’ he reminded.

El Rufai pointed out that Easter symbolises the triumph of hope over despair and an affirmation that darkness cannot trump the plans and wishes of Almighty God.

‘’ Jesus Christ set an example of sacrifice that has moved men and women through the ages. As we celebrate the triumph of Christ, let us embrace all the lessons of Easter, never losing faith in the will of Almighty God, and the triumph of good over evil,’’ he added.

The governor called on everyone who calls Kaduna state home, ‘’to work together to uphold our state, its hardworking people and their accomplishments from those who seek to menace and destroy.’’

‘’We pray God Almighty that the blessings and lessons of Easter will spread all through our State, and move us all to be better people, that the Almighty will comfort all our people who have been affected by the security challenges that confront us,’’ he added.

El Rufai prayed for ‘’the good Lord bestow His grace upon us, bless our state and its people, reward the endeavours of our citizens and protect us all from danger and discord. ‘’

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

