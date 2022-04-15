Easter: We are at a crucial crossroads, says Saraki

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and his family have congratulated Christians across the nation as they celebrate Easter.

In a Press Statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, Saraki, who is also a former Governor of Kwara State, stated that this year’s Easter celebration, which also coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan, was a critical intersection of Nigeria’s two major religions.

He said,”As families across Nigeria and the world settle in to celebrate the significance of Easter, which commemorates the ascension of Jesus in the Christian faith, Toyin, the children, and I wish all those who are celebrating a very Happy Easter.

“Today, we find ourselves in a critical intersection of our faiths. As our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate Easter, we, the Muslim Ummah, are still observing the Holy Month of Ramadan. However, we must all come together. Let us pray to the Almighty God for the peace, unity, and development of our nation; the protection of the lives and property of all Nigerians; and for the future of Nigeria.

“Let us all remember that though we are of different faiths and religious practices, as Nigerians, we share common values and collective national aspirations. We all want our families and communities to be safe; we all want a thriving economy, and we all want a nation with ample opportunities for everyone.

“This is why, as we all pray today and throughout this festive weekend, we must all remember to put our nation first. Let us seek the face of the Almighty God in finding real solutions to the problems that confront us. Let us also ask, that as we prepare to select our next set of leaders at all levels, may the Almighty God intervene in the affairs of men, and guide us all aright.

“Happy Easter to you and your families!” the former Senate President stated.

