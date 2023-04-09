Easter: Umahi urges citizens to promote actions capable of strengthening peace

By Christian Ogbonna

Gov. David Umahi, of Ebonyi, has charged citizens across all sections of the country to stand firm in promoting actions capable of strengthening the peace and mutual understanding of the people.

Umahi stated this in his Easter message which was made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Sunday by his Media aide, Mr Chooks Oko.

The governor described Easter as a period of mutual reconciliation and a season of reflection on the redemptive plan of God which is perfected through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He urged the people of Ebonyi in particular, and Nigerians in general, to take advantage of the celebration to forgive one another, promote peace, love and unity across all quarters.

“Easter is a period of self-examination, a time to reflect on the enormity of God’s love manifested through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“It makes demand on Christians in particular, and all Nigerians, to forgive one another and promote only actions that would continue to strengthen the peace and mutual understanding across all sections of the country,” he said.

The Governor urged the people to join hands in love to support the incoming administration in the state.

He prayed for sustainable peace and prosperity of Ebonyi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a State, our strength lies in our unity of purpose as Christians, and our common identity as a people desirous of development.

“I therefore urge all ‘Ebonyians’ to adopt this season to cement the bond of our relationships, forgiving one another and work together for the good of our cherished state.

“I wish all Ebonyians a very happy and rewarding Easter Celebration. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards,” Umahi added. (NAN)