Easter: Support govt to flush out criminals, Lagos APC urges residents

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has urged residents to support the government and security agencies to flush out criminals in the state.

The APC Chairman in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who made this appeal in his Easter Message on Saturday, also advised Christians to use the Easter season to offer prayers to God for national healing and security.

Ojelabi said: “My message is for all of us to maintain peace, because without peace, we cannot achieve anything.

“We can see the insecurity level in our society as at today and all of us are culpable because these people that trouble the society live among us.

“If we see something, let all of us say something about it. Let all of us collaborate with our security agents in making sure that these criminals that are living within us are flushed out.”

The chairman, who urged the residents to live harmoniously with one another, said it was in peaceful atmosphere that leaders would have peace of mind to think about what to do to better the society.

“Dear beloved of God, l urge you to remain in prayers to the Almighty God to heal our land and secure our state and country from dangers lurking around.

“Dear believers, l also urge you all to rededicate yourselves to preaching and practising peaceful coexistence, unity and oneness among Nigerians,” he said.

Ojelabi, who congratulated Christians on the anniversary of Jesus Christ’s resurrection and ascension to heaven, urged them to remember Jesus’ sacrifice and emulate same in character and conduct.

According to him, as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching, Christians should continue to lift the country up in supplication to God in their prayers.

“We want the resurrection power of God to take absolute control of the whole process.

As we do so, l pray that God will continue to shower you with His blessings, love, and the peace of Easter,” Ojelabi added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christian faithful globally will on Sunday mark Easter Sunday, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. (NAN)

