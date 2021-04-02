Easter: Stop voting for dishonest people – Bishop Olumakaiye

April 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Bishop Lagos, Anglican Diocese, Humphrey Olumakaiye, on , warned Nigerians to desist from voting for dishonest people if they want a better nation.

Olumakaiye gave the warning while speaking journalists after the service, held at the Cathedral Church Christ, Marina, Lagos.

“We should we vote for righteous politicians who are ready to serve the nation dignity and trust.

“There a need for us to have a change heart if we don’t want to pull this nation .

“Let righteousness reign in this nation.

“We have been voting for dishonest and greedy people; some of them move from prison to the and so on.

“If we want this nation to progress, then we must champion the cause of the people.

“So, if we want to get it right, there a need to promote righteousness, and as the way through which we can sustain the unity of this nation,’’ Olumakaiye g said.

Earlier in the sermon, titled “Give us Barnabas” its text taken from John 18, the cleric said that the text showed the cry for evil to prevail over .

“We behold with utter amazement and bewilderment the cry to choose terrorism and insecurity over and progress.

“We gaze with utter disappointment the cry to reject the Prince of for a robber and insurgent.

“This scene, though occurred 2000 years ago, perfectly mirrored the sad socio-political events that have been unfolding in our country for the number of years now.’’

He said the event of Good , chiefly of the trial of Jesus, “ such a fascinating and heart-breaking text to study and our consideration of it apt in the light of persistent triumph of evil over good in Nigeria’’.

The cross is the revelation of the truth, and mercy.

“The mercy of the Lord is calling you,’’ Olumakaiye said. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,