The Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Diocese, Humphrey Olumakaiye, on Friday, warned Nigerians to desist from voting for dishonest people if they want a better nation.

Olumakaiye gave the warning while speaking with journalists after the Good Friday service, held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

“We should ensure we vote for righteous politicians who are ready to serve the nation with dignity and trust.

“There is a need for us to have a change of heart if we don’t want to pull this nation down.

“Let righteousness reign in this nation.

“We have been voting for dishonest and greedy people; some of them move from prison to the senate and so on.

“If we want this nation to progress, then we must champion the cause of the good people.

“So, if we want to get it right, there is a need to promote righteousness, justice and love as the way through which we can sustain the unity of this nation,’’ Olumakaiye g said.

Earlier in the sermon, titled “Give us Barnabas” with its text taken from John 18, the cleric said that the text showed the cry for evil to prevail over good.

“We behold with utter amazement and bewilderment the cry to choose terrorism and insecurity over peace and progress.

“We gaze with utter disappointment the cry to reject the Prince of Peace for a robber and insurgent.

“This scene, though occurred 2000 years ago, perfectly mirrored the sad socio-political events that have been unfolding in our country for the number of years now.’’

He said the event of Good Friday, chiefly of the trial of Jesus, “is such a fascinating and heart-breaking text to study and our consideration of it is apt in the light of persistent triumph of evil over good in Nigeria’’.

The cross is the revelation of the truth, justice and mercy.

“The mercy of the Lord is calling you,’’ Olumakaiye said. (NAN)

