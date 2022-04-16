Easter: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders preach love, peace

By Amen Gajira

As Christians celebrate Easter, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), has enjoined them to embrace the spirit of love, peace and sacrifice toward building a united front.

Apostle Emmanuel Kure, Chairman of the association, gave the admonition in Kafanchan on Saturday in a message to felicitate with the Christian faithful as they mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

Kure urged Christians to imbibe the lessons learnt during the Easter period and put them into practice in their lives.

He called for prayers for an end to the wanton destruction of lives and property, kidnappings, banditry and other forms of security challenges in the country.

“Our country is in dire need of prayers against the current state of insecurity that is hampering our growth and development.

“We must pray to God to intervene and restore lasting peace to Southern Kaduna and, indeed, the entire country.

“There is need for people to turn back to God by deliberately confessing their sins so as to escape the wrath and punishment of God,” he said.

The apostle urged government to be more proactive in the fight against terrorism by deploying technology to identify the hideouts of terrorists.

“We must commend the efforts put in by the military toward reducing these attacks in Southern Kaduna to the bearest minimum.

“But there is still need for the authorities to begin to deploy modern technologies to track these criminal elements to their hideouts and make them pay for their actions,” he added.

He advised the people to continue to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

Kure also commended the Federal Government over the pardon granted some prisoners including former governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye. (NAN)

