Easter: Senate President felicitates with Christians

By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christians as they celebrate Easter with the rest of the world.

According to him Easter is a very important event in the calendar of the followers of Jesus Christ, which marks the triumph of Jesus Christ over sin, adversity and death.

“This occasion is relevant today more than ever before as mankind passes through one of the darkest clouds in history.

A statement which he personally signed Friday, the Senate President said “if we draw the right lessons from the death of Jesus on the cross at Calvary and his resurrection, we become more confident as we fight coronavirus and all other trials that today test our faith.

“We should not allow the frightening reports from other parts of the world on the pandemic to discourage us or weaken our hope. Rather, such reports should remind us of the Divine mercy under which we live in this clime, and strengthen our determination to rout this virus and others.”

The Senate President saluted the resilience of Nigerians and urged all to continue to cooperate with the government as it leads the fight against Coronavirus and its deleterious effects on the economy and life in general.

He also commended health personnel and other stakeholders at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and the public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies, institutions and others who have risen in sacrifice and support of the nation in this battle.

In another development, the Senate President felicitated with Senator David Mark on his 72nd birthday.

Lawan congratulated Senator Mark, who was the Senate President between 2007 and 2015, for witnessing the joyous occasion in good health.

He praised the former senator for his life of dedicated service.

“Senator Mark’s contributions to nation-building in Nigeria cannot be forgotten, as he left unblemished records in his various calls as an Army General, a Minister of the Federal Republic and a Distinguished Senator.

“It is on record that the tenure of Senator Mark as President of the Senate was marked by unprecedented stability and smooth legislative business,” Lawan said.