Easter: Senate Leader urges emulation of sacrificial spirit of Jesus Christ

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele has urged Christians to imbibe the sacrifice and pains the saviour of mankind, Jesus Christ,went through on the cross.

Bamidele said this in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that Easter was a day celebrated in remembrance of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He said the price paid by Jesus Christ which eventually saved humanity from eternal damnation, could be likened to the economic hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians, a situation he assured would pay off in due course.

“It is pertinent for us as individuals and citizens of Federal Republic of Nigeria to pick one or two lessons from the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross, though it was a painful sacrifice but the sacrifice paved the way for our external redemption.

“It is in the interest of nation building for both the leaders and followers to learn the importance of sacrifice as panacea to lay foundation for the future of any nation.

“The sacrifice we are undergoing today may be painful just as it was for Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago, yet I call on the citizenry to remain hopeful and undistracted as there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“We should not allow pessimists to paint a picture of a failed nation before us, without recourse to the relentless efforts of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Bamidele expressed optimism that whatever sacrifice Nigerians might be going through, should not be in vain; adding that the Federal Government was on top of the situation and laying the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

He said the current economic indices could attest to the fact that there were unprecedented rapid reforms taking place across key sectors of the life of the nation.

Bamidele gave the instance of the Foreign Exchange that had hit the roof top few weeks ago but has drastically dropping by 32.6 per cent as a result of pragmatic steps taken by Tinubu and his economic team.

He assured that investors were trooping to the country with job creating opportunities, while the National Assembly was prepared to give the President all the needed legislative backing to ensure the sacrifices of Nigerians were soon rewarded.

The senate leader, therefore, urged Nigerians, as they continued to celebrate the 2024 Easter to remember the country’s leadership in their prayers for divine wisdom and direction to pilot our affairs to a safe location.(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang