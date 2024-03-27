Easter: Sen. Nwoko urges Christians to find inspiration in Christ’s resurrection

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta), has urged Christians to draw spiritual inspiration from the resurrection story of Jesus Christ as they celebrate Easter.

Nwoko who represents Delta North Senatorial District, made the call in an Easter message made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that Christians should allow the symbolism of Jesus Christ’s death on the cross to reflect in them.

The senator said that Easter was a commemoration of the fulfillment of God’s Prophecy that offered the hope of eternal life to mankind.

”This hope of eternal life is through the sacrificial death of Christ and His subsequent resurrection from the dead.

”With this faith, Christians should significantly contribute towards making the earth a better place for all of us,” he said.

Nwoko further urged Christians to use the Easter celebration to demonstrate Christ-like concern for the poor and powerless in the society.

”Let us speak up against injustice and all activities that tend to impede equal opportunities, fairness and national unity.

”It should be a season of renewal of hope and sober reflection. The season should remind us of the importance of compassion, unity, and resilience,” he said.

Nwoko urged Christians to use the period to renew their commitment to the service of the nation and to pray for peace and sustenance of national unity. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker