Easter: Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan urges Christians to hold dear Christ’s sacrifice, compassion

By Thompson Yamput

Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi Central) has urged Christians to hold dear the values of sacrifice and compassion demonstrated by Jesus Christ for humanity.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly gave the charge in a statement signed by Arogbonlo Israel, her Chief Press Secretary on Friday in Lokoja.

Israel quoted the senator as extending her warmest Easter greetings to Christians, particularly her constituents and fellow Nigerians, as they commemorated the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Accordingto him, , she wished them a joyous celebration, filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones.

“The senator took the opportunity to reflect on the significance of Easter, urging Christians to hold dear the values of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness that the occasion embodies.

“These values are essential in building a society that reflects the ideals of love, peace, and unity.

“As we commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest Easter greetings to all Christians, particularly my constituents and fellow Nigerians.

“May this sacred occasion bring renewed hope, love, and peace to your lives and families.

“May the triumph of light over darkness, life over death, and love over hate be a source of inspiration and strength to all.

“Let us reflect on the values of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness that Easter embodies, and strive to build a society that reflects these ideals, ” she said.

Israel added: “She wishes you a joyous Easter celebration, filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones. May the risen Christ fill your hearts with His peace and joy.” (NAN)