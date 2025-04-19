Easter: Sen. Akpabio harps on unity for Nigeria’s progress

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on Nigerians to eschew political, religious and ethnic biases and unite for the progress of the country.

By Kingsley Okoye

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on Nigerians to eschew political, religious and ethnic biases and unite for the progress of the country.

Akpabio made the call in his Easter message issued in Abuja on Saturday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Eseme Eyiboh.

The senate president also appealed to those behind mass killings across the country to respect the sacredness of human life.

He said they could do so by showing love, rather than hate, and advised them to abandon their evil ways for peace to reign in the nation.

“I congratulate the Christian faithful for successfully completing the 40-day Lent and now celebrating another Easter.

“I, however, wish to appeal that we all show love to one another, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

“I also urge our Christian brothers and sisters to emulate Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love and sacrifice.

“We are all created in the image of God Almighty and nothing should make us discriminate against another human being,” he said.

Akpabio urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reach out to those in need, especially victims of senseless killings across the country.

He also appealed to Christians not to relent in their prayers after Easter but continue to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

He equally called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Bola Tinubu and all leaders at every level of government for God guidance and wisdom in their quest to deliver good governance. (NAN)