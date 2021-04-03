Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday felicitated with Nigerians, especially Christian faithful as they celebrate Easter, the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Easter message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, urged Christians and Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Christ.

He said that good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The governor reminded the people of Lagos State that the events leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ were epochal in the annals of Christianity and humanity.

He, therefore, urged every citizen to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members.

”As we celebrate Easter, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

”The commemoration of death of Jesus Christ and resurrection is a reminder of His virtues of harmony and peaceful coexistence among humanity.

”As we mark these events, I want to urge Christian faithful in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

”This period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation.

”The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signified love, affection and tolerance. It also marked the end of evil and beginning of good deeds,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He commended the people of the state for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration since his assumption of office.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration was committed to good governance and people-oriented programmes.

The governor prayed for more Easter celebrations in good health and prosperity in the years to come and enjoined residents to intensify prayers for peace and security in all parts of the country. (NAN)

