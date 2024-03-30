Easter: Sacrifice, courage, core of professional military calling – Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says that sacrifice and courage are at the core of the professional calling as members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

Musa said this in his Easter Message on Friday in Abuja.

He expressed profound gratitude to God for granting them the opportunity to come together in reflection and joy to celebrate Easter.

According to him, Easter serves as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ, because his selfless act underscores the importance of sacrifice, both individually and collectively.

“It is a time for us to acknowledge the immense love and care bestowed upon us by God year after year.

“In the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), sacrifice and courage are at the core of our professional calling.

“We willingly lay down our lives in service to our nation, especially during challenging times when collective support is crucial in tackling security challenges.

“In spite of the challenges we face as a nation, the message of Easter brings hope.

“Just as darkness gives way to light, we must remain steadfast in our resolve to overcome obstacles and strive for a brighter future,” he said.

The CDS urged all members of the armed forces to embody the message of hope, courage, and resilience.

He added that their dedication and unwavering commitment to securing Nigeria were commendable and deeply appreciated.

He pledged his commitment to nurturing an armed forces that honored the sacrifices of fallen heroes.

Musa also remembered those who had paid the ultimate price, which he said, included those who recently lost their lives on a peace mission in Delta.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in prayer for the souls of our fallen heroes and for strength for their grieving families.

“Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memories will always be cherished.

“My special appreciation goes to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu for his leadership and unwavering support, particularly during recent tragedy and loss of our gallant officers and men in Delta State.

“I extend warm Easter greetings to all who celebrate. May this Easter season be filled with blessings, hope, and renewed strength,” he concluded. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje