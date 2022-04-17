Easter: Risen Jesus Christ brings hope of safety to humanity

By Joy Mbachi

Women of Church of Pentecost (Anglican Communion), Diocese of Awka, on Sunday demonstrated the early morning search for Jesus Christ by women of old as recorded in the Bible, Luke 24:1-6.

Mrs Chinwe Nwafor, wife of the Vicar, Ven. Ekene Nwafor, led the women around the vicinity, at about 5.30a.m. in search of the body of Jesus, in commemoration of the visit by women to Christ tomb.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the early morning search, reports that the search is a way to bring to life the biblical records of the death and risen life of Jesus Christ.

Nwafor said that the Risen Jesus Christ guarantees safety to humanity in all challenges of life faced in the world today.

According to her, Christians are expected to emulate the life of Christ and be agent of change to promote a safe and peaceful society.

Nwafor said that the need to demonstrate the biblical record of the women’s visit to Jesus grave was necessary in the contemporary lives of believers.

She said that the teaching of Jesus Christ should encourage women to build good homes to uphold sane society.

Nwafor said this is a wake-up call for Christian mothers to embrace the responsibilities of being the first to know.

She said Christian mothers should orgainse themselves and take part in political and economic developmental projects of their communities.

Nwafor said today’s women should be like the women who brought spices to anoint the body of Christ. They were not discouraged when they found the stone rolled away from the sepulcher, until they were told that He is risen.

She said that just as the women did not give up on their search and wondered till they were told that the Lord had risen, so it is expected that mothers should not give up in life challenges but seek a way out in righteousness.

Nwafor said that God had given women double strength to care for people within and outside their homes, to bear afflictions in times of adversity and encourage members of their homes to be faithful in Christ.

She called on women to emulate the actions of the women of old to be watchful of events around their environments and participate in all activities that would build a healthy society through right mentorship.

Mrs Obioma Onwumelu, one of the parishioner, said the search around the vicinity with the song: “Jesus Christ is Risen”, was to bring into the consciousness of people in the area, that Easter truly is a time of repentance and to turn a new life build-up in Jesus.

“It is expected that those who profess Christ Jesus as their saviour should be mindful of their actions at home, work places and every where they go. Jesus’ life style needs to be seen in them.

“As a believer of Christ Jesus, immoral living, corruption of any level, disobedience to those in authority or rule of law, should not be found in them,” she said.

Mrs Stella Okafor, another parishioner, said the early morning search reminded her about the crucifixion processes that Jesus Christ went through.

She said that remembering the sufferings of Jesus put her on check always in her dealings with people.

Okafor said that the process and the whole story had a place in life as she always works not to hurt people on purpose and when she faults she quickly asks for forgiveness.

Mrs Beatrice Enekwechi, one of the women that took part in the early search, said that women are made to care for all parts of human endeavor by God through special strength from God.

Enekwechi said that women carry on the duties of home keeping to child bearing and proper home grooming to enthrone safe society as a mark of follow up to Christ’s teaching as a God-fearing entity.

“If Christ risen is not seen in the life of a christian mother, then the person has reasons to be more sober and seek positive change to be the salt and light of the world through being good citizens,” Enekwechi said.

NAN reports that the search ended with a prayer session, a candle light and a call for fervent prayers for families and leadership of the country.

The candle is to show that light has come into the world to brighten up every darkness. (NAN)

