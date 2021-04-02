Most Rev. Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka has called on Nigerians to love one another much as Jesus did to humanity when he died on the cross.



Ezeokafor who said this in his 2021 Easter message on Friday, said Easter was the greatest celebration in Christian world as it was when God demonstrated his love for mankind by given up his son for salvation of the world.



He said too much emphasis on material wealth and worldly positions was responsible for the level of security challenges in Nigeria, noting that men must relate well with each other to earn a place in eternity.



The Bishop said though COVID-19 ravaged the entire world, God spared Nigerians and Africa out of love.



He called on Nigerians to embrace COVID-19 vaccination but called on government to address the hesitancy among the people.



“Humans, as images of god have dual personality, the physical which is temporary and spiritual which is eternal and there is need for us take more care of ourselves.



“As we celebrate, let us call to mind the situation in our country and make conscious effort to make it better.



“It is for the grace of God that we were not wiped out by COVID-19 because considering the death toll in Europe and America, it was expected that when it comes here, we will all be dead.



“Thank God for sparing us, now they are talking about vaccine, I encourage everyone to take the vaccine because they are good antidotes to health issues.



“Government can hell address vaccine hesitancy by being more sincere with the people so that can be trusted the more,” he said.



Ezeokafor decried security challenges and deaths in Nigeria which had made human life to lose the high value God placed on it.



The Bishop called for urgent decentralisation of the police to enable states and regions to have greater influence on the protection of life and property of the peoples arguing that the current structure had failed.



He condemned attacks on communities by suspected herdsmen and attacks on security agencies by unknown gunmen, saying it was time government intervened decisively.



“Human life is being wasted in our country that they no longer mean anything. Life is the greatest gift God gave to man that is why suicide is considered the greatest crime against God.



“Farming is an occupation and nobody should allow cow rearing another profession to destroy it, chicken and grass cutters which are not aggressive are put in cages, cow which are aggressive should not allow freely,” he said.(NAN)

