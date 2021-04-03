Gov Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has called on Christian faithful in the state to use the period of Easter to pray for continued peace and stability of the state and the country in general.

While felicitating with the Christian community on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, Yahaya enjoined them to continue to promote peace and good neighbourliness.

Yahaya, in a goodwill message on Friday in Gombe by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, said the period provided an opportunity for unity of purpose and reinforcement of brotherly bond.

He added that Christians should seize the opportunity to dedicate themselves in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He urged the people to reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate same in their lives.

According to the governor, Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and humanity and triumph of good over evil.

“I call on you to continue to pray fervently against the security challenges in the country as well as the COVID-19 pandemic which is still very much with us.

“We are indeed in a trying moment but I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice and by turning to God through prayers, we shall overcome all the trials and emerge stronger,” he assured.

While also calling for prayers and continued sacrifice for the good and advancement of the state, Yahaya urged all clergy to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst the diverse people. (NAN)

