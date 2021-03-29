Easter: Police urge travelers to patronise registered motor parks

The police command in Ogun on Monday urged residents patronize registered motor parks so as not fall victim of crime during and after the Easter celebration.

The command Spokesman, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of (NAN) in Ota, Ogun. 

Oyeyemi said that it was always unravel crime when victims patronise unregistered motor parks.

According him, such parks can be used by and robbers, who reduces fares in a bid lure travelers into boarding their vehicles.

Oyeyemi also urged to move in groups, especially when plying notorious routes crime because criminals perpetrate their evil act when drive solely on such routes.

He, however, assured command had deployed personnel on such routes.

, mosques and recreational centres have been protected against attacks to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state. 

“We assure the residents that their security is paramount during the celebration,” he said.

He urged the residents to assist by reporting strange faces in their domain to the police quick response. (NAN) 

