The police command in Ogun on Monday urged residents to patronize registered motor parks so as not to fall victim of crime during and after the Easter celebration.

The command Spokesman, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said that it was always difficult to unravel crime when victims patronise unregistered motor parks.

According to him, such parks can be used by kidnappers and robbers, who reduces fares in a bid to lure travelers into boarding their vehicles.

Oyeyemi also urged motorists to move in groups, especially when plying notorious routes for crime because criminals perpetrate their evil act when motorists drive solely on such routes.

He, however, assured that the command had deployed its personnel on such routes.

“Churches, mosques and recreational centres have been protected against attacks to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state.

“We assure the residents that their security is paramount during the celebration,” he said.

He urged the residents to assist by reporting strange faces in their domain to the police for quick response. (NAN)

