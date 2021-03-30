The Police Command in Ondo State says it has synergised with Amotekun corps and other security agencies to provide adequate security for residents during the Easter celebrations.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

NAN reports that this year’s Easter celebration is scheduled for April 2 to April 5.

Leo-Ikoro also said that the command had dispatched its officers and men to all strategic places to all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure adequate security.

The police spokesman warned criminals to steer clear of the state, saying it was not a safe haven for them to perpetrate their heineous crimes.

He also assured residents of the state that tight security had been put in place for them to enjoy the celebrations.

“We are in synergy with Amotekun corps and other security agencies in order to ensure tight security in all the nooks and crannies of the state before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

“We have also dispatched our men to all strategic places in the state and this is a warning signal to criminals that the state is not a safe haven for them.

“The command is assuring residents that tight security is guaranteed for them for the period of the celebration,” he said.

Leo-Ikoro, however, urged residents of the state to be security conscious at all times and report any strange movement to the police for further actions, adding “security is the business of all.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

