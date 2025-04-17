Easter: Police promise hitch-free celebration in Niger

By Yahaya Isah



The police command in Niger has deployed personnel and operational assets to provide maximum security to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Oficer of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Thursday in Minna.

Abiodun said that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Adamu Elleman, directed adequate deployment of police personnel and operational assets at all places of worship, recreational centres, amusement parks and other public places.

“The directive was passed to area commanders, tactical commanders and divisional police officers during the command’s mid-week meeting at the conference room of the state police headquarters, Minna.

“The CP ordered deployment of assets and personnel to ensure adequate policing across the state and boost public confidence,” he said.

Abiodun said that Elleman felicitated the people of Niger, especially the Christian community, on the occasion of the Easter celebration.

According to Abiodun, the commissioner of police thanked the state residents for their support, and urged them to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information.

Abiodun urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police for quick intervention.

He urged them to dial 0703 196 4389 0807 539 1601 and

0803 223 3454 in case of any emergencies.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)