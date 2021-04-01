Easter : Police, NSCDC ready to provide security in Niger

The Niger has assured residents of the state of their safety before, during and after the Easter period.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Usman said that enough manpower would be deployed across the 25 local government areas of the state before, during, and after the celebrations.

” We have mapped out strategies that will ensure that the entire state is captured with our personnel.

“Manpower and  logistics for patrol and surveillance been deployed to give Christians and even other people of different faith a sense of true safety during the period,” he said.

He said that the command working in conjunction with other agencies to  ensure a hitch-free celebrations.

“I will assure all residents that their safety is guaranteed. Any suspicious or characters should be reported quickly for proactive measures.

” I wish everybody a happy Easter celebration,”  the commissioner said.

Similarly, Mr Haruna Zurmi, Commandant of the Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) in the state  said that already 600 personnel of the corps had been deployed to provide before,during and after the Easter festivities in the state.

Zurmi said  that measures had been put in place to achieve peaceful celebrations without threat to lives and property.

He said the  personnel were deployed to Churches, recreation centres and other public buildings in and outside the metropolis.

He urged the Christian faithful to use the Easter period to pray country against the pandemic, kidnapping and banditry.

The commandant also on the residents to volunteer information that would lead to arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state.( NAN)

