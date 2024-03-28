Easter: Police, NSCDC ready to provide security in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has assured residents of the state of their safety before, during and after the Easter celebration.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usaini Gumel, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Gumel said that enough manpower would be deployed across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state before, during, and after the celebration.

“We have mapped out strategies that will ensure that the entire state is captured.

“Manpower and logistics for patrol and surveillance have been deployed to give Christians and other people of different faith a sense of safety during the period, ” he said.

He said that the command is working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“I want to assure all residents that their safety is our priority and is guaranteed.

“We will be working together with the members of the public, and we are calling on all residents to report any suspicious movement or character for proactive measures to be taken,“he said.

In a related development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano Command, said it had deployed 2,160 personnel to provide security during the Easter celebration.

The corps Commandant, Mohammed Falala, who disclosed this in a telephone interview with NAN, said the command had put various security measures to ensure safety of lives and property during the period.

“We have put in place various security measures to enable residents to have a hitch-free celebration during the period.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the festive period, as any person or groups found disobeying orders would be arrested and prosecuted, “he said.

He urged Christian faithful to use the holy period to pray for peace, progress and stability of the country. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko