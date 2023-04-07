Easter: Police, NSCDC assure of security in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of the state of their safety before, during and after the Easter period.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Manman Dauda, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

Usman said that enough manpower would be deployed across the 44 local government areas of the state throughout the celebration.

“We have have mapped out strategies that will ensure that the entire state is captured with our personnel to enable residents observe the festivities in peaceful atmosphere.

“Manpower and logistics for patrol and surveillance have been deployed to give Christians and even other people of different faith a sense of true safety during the period,” he said.

He said that the command was working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“I will assure all residents that their safety is guaranteed. Any suspicious movement or characters should be reported quickly for proactive measures.

”I wish everybody a happy Easter celebration,” the commissioner said.

Similarly, Mr Adamu Salihu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) in the state, said that already 1,200 personnel of the corps had been deployed to provide security before, during and after the Easter festivities in the state.

Salihu said that security measures had been put in place to achieve peaceful celebration without threat to lives and property.

He said the personnel were deployed to Churches, recreation centres and other public buildings in and outside the metropolis.

He therefore urged the Christian faithful to use the Easter period to pray for peaceful transition in the country.

“Nigerians should pray for security personnel deployed in the ongoing fight against kidnapping, banditry and any form of insecurity,” he said.

The commandant however called on residents to volunteer information that would lead to arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state. (NAN)