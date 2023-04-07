Easter: Police deploy personnel for effective policing in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Friday, said it deployed personnel across communities in the state for effective policing during and after the Easter celebration.

Mr Faleye Olayele, the Police Commissioner in the state, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Olaleye said that the deployment is aimed at ensuring maximum security, especially in the hinterlands.

“Let me tell you that we have directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of the Command to deploy all operational and intelligent assets at their disposal for effective Policing of their areas of responsibilities.

“All Commanders must ensure that the personnel under them stick to the Code of conduct/Rules of engagement and guard against acts of unprofessionalism.

“We assure the good people of Ebonyi State and even those in diaspora, who intend coming home for the festivities, of adequate security and safety during and beyond the celebrations.

“On behalf of the officers and men of the Command, I wish to felicitate with all Christian faithfuls in the state as they mark this year’s Easter Celebration, symbolic of the death (crucifixion), resurrection and ascension of Jesus,” Olaleye added.

The Commissioner thanked the people of Ebonyi for their unalloyed support to security of live and property in the state.

He pointed out that policing is every one’s responsibility and urged the people to report any suspicious activities within their communities to the nearest Police Station or call the Command Emergency line – 07064515001. (NAN)