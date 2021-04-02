The Police Command in Plateau has deployed 1,300 personnel to ensure a successful and peaceful Easter celebration in the state.



The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.



Ogaba said the deployment was aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property during the celebration.



He said the personnel would be stationed in flash points and strategic locations to avert any breach of security.



“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau Command, Mr Edward Egbuka, wishes to facilitate with the residents and good people of the state, especially the Christian faithful on the occasion of the Easter celebration.



” In line with our core mandate of safe guarding lives and property of citizens, the command has deployed 1,300 personnel to beef up security across the state for the celebration.



“Our visibility policing strategy has been emplaced, as Police patrol vehicles are well stationed at strategic points within the state for quick response to any breach of the law.



“The Command advises members of the public to be vigilante and report any suspicious movement in their neighbourhood for prompt action,”he said.



The police spokesman called on residents of the state to continue to support the police and other security agencies in their bid to curtail criminal activities in all parts of the state. (NAN)

