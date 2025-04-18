Easter: Police assure security, safety, peaceful celebration in Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State has assured adequate security, public safety and peaceful celebration before, during and after the easter periods.

The command’s Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who said this in a statement in Lagos on Friday, noted that the command had deployed personnel to ensure public safety across the state.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the immediate deployment of massive police personnel with logistics throughout the state to ensure adequate security, safety and peaceful easter celebration.

“CP deployed personnel to all strategic locations across the length and breadth of the state including the identified black spots and flash points to prevent crime and criminality.

“This is done to remove fear of crimes from the minds of all residents and visitors alike and ensure hitch-free easter celebration this year and beyond.

“The command will also focus on all churches, venues of celebrations and other area of recreations so as to guarantee safety and maximum protection of the Christian faithful and other religious people who will be joining the Christian community in the celebration.

“Particular security attention will be placed and focused on recreation centres and other public spaces where large gatherings are anticipated. These spaces are going to be properly policed, ” he said.

The command’s spokesperson said that the proactive measures and approaches were aimed at preventing crimes and criminalities in the state.

“This will also nip in the bud any other security breaches that may arise. The maintainance of public order before, during, and after the festivities will be our utmost priority, ” he said.

According to him, the command will coordinate and work in synergy with other security and safety agencies that are statutorily complementing the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in the internal security of the state.

“The command will work with the Military, Paramilitary agencies, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and all other departments in ensuring adequate security, safety and protection of all residents and visitors alike during the festivities and beyond, ” he said.

Hundeyin said that the CP had mandated all officers and other personnel to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism, courtesy and firmness, in ensuring that the rights of all citizens are respected.

“The CP has mandated the officers to be courteous, polite, professional but firm in carrying out their official duties and other obligations during the period in whatever capacity and wherever they are posted.

“CP Jimoh implores all residents to be law-abiding, tolerant, respect and cooperate with their police officers in the discharge of these responsibilities.

“He further encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station for immediate response and actions.

“In case of any need, the Lagos State Police Command’s control rooms can be reached via 08063299264 and 08065154338,” he said.

The spokesperson urged residents to report any instances of police misconduct or submit complaints through the command’s Complaint Response Unit via the website lagos.npf.gov.ng, WhatsApp at 09111111151, or by phone call at 09111111150.

Hundeyin advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used to cause any disturbance of the peace and tranquility currently being enjoyed throughout the state.

According to him, CP Jimoh and personnel of the command join all the Christian faithful in the celebration and fervently wish them sustainable peace, love and joy associated with the Holy ceremony and Happy Easter. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)