Easter: Police assure of adequate security in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun on Thursday confirmed that adequate security measures were in place to ensure the 2022 Easter was celebrated in the state without hitches.

In a statement by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, the Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, also assured residents of the state of adequate and watertight security beyond the Easter period.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to inform the general public that the state Police Command has emplaced adequate security to ensure that this year’s EASTER season is celebrated peacefully without fear of insecurity.

“The essence of this announcement is to re-assure the good people of the state about the readiness and level of preparedness of the state command to guarantee adequate and watertight security during this period and beyond at all religious centres, social gatherings and leisure parks.

“Criminals are also put on notice that the police will not condone any person or group of people suspected to be planning criminal acts.

“Anyone found in this act will be dealt with according to the law,” the statement read in parts.

Olokode also appealed to the public to always give prompt, credible and useful information in order to prevent acts of lawlessness and all infractions of the law.

Members of the public were equally enjoined to call the listed Police Control Room Numbers in case of infractions of the law: 08039537995, 08123823980 and 08075872433.

The CP wished residents a peaceful celebration (NAN)

