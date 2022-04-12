Easter: Police assure hitch-free celebrations in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Police Command in Bauchi State has assured a hitch-free Easter celebration across the state, according to the Command Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi, Wakil said adequate security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee hitch-free Easter celebrations.

Wakil said high visibility policing will be maintained before, during, and after the celebration.

“As Police patrol vehicles have been strategically deployed on our highways, undercover operatives and foot patrol policemen have also been mobilized to cover every nook and cranny,” he said.

The Spokesman explained that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, has directed all Area Commanders, Heads of Departments and Divisional Police Officers to ventilate the State with overt and covert security deployments in order to safeguard lives and properties, provide security coverage to all worship and recreational centres.

“They are to conduct raids on identified trouble spots, while all the Police Divisions of the Command have been charged to employ adequate measures in their neighborhood policing beats,” he said.

Wakil urged religious leaders, worshipers and residents of the State to cooperate with the Police and other Security agencies.

He called on the general Public to use the Easter period for sober reflection, offering prayers for the Peace, Progress and Unity of the State and the Nation at large. (NAN)

