Easter: Police assure FCT residents of peaceful festivity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, says it has deployed human and material resources across its nooks and crannies to ensure that residents enjoy the Easter celebration.

The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, gave this assurance in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Adeh said the Command deployed intelligence and tactical assets at the command’s disposal to reduce crime.

She said the police were deployed through intelligence gathering to worship centres and social gatherings and they would also be on stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, highway, border patrol, aggressive vehicular and foot patrol as well as surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry.

She said that with the efforts, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, wishes to assure the territory of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensure a safe and peaceful environment during the Easter celebration and beyond.

The spokesperson further said the commissioner, while briefing senior officers from all units and formations of the command on the Operation Order, charged them to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the discharge of their duties in tandem with global best practices and respect for fundamental human rights.

“He enjoined residents to embrace peace and other virtues in the spirit of the festivity as they join the Christian faithfuls across the world in the celebration.

“He also called for vigilance and urged residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883,” she said. (NAN)