Easter: PDP preaches optimism, hope for national rebirth

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to renew their hope in the assurance of God’s unfailing love and intervention in the affairs of the country and humanity.

The party, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the Easter.

Easter is the Christian celebration of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the dead.

Ologunagba enjoined Nigerians to use the period of the Easter, which signifies the ultimate triumph of God’s saving grace over adverse circumstances, to reawaken their determination and hope for the much desired national rebirth as solution for the hardship, insecurity and other challenges facing the nation.

“The coming of Easter must redirect us as a nation to the imperatives of the virtues of forgiveness, forbearance and mutual respect.

“Obedience to the rule of law and love for one another without regard to sectional, tribal, religious or political considerations, as this is the only way our nation can survive this challenging time,” he said.

Ologunagba charged leaders at all levels, sectors and spheres to use the occasion for deeper introspection and rededicate themselves to a life of selfless service.

He also tasked them to the pursuit of the good of the people as exemplified in the life, teachings, sacrificial death and triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ to bring redemption to mankind.

He advised the Federal Government to rescind its policies affecting people, while urging it to address the challenges of insecurity, hunger and economic hardship in the country.

The PDP again felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy Easter celebration. (NAN)