Easter: PCRC preaches peace, unity among Nigerians

By Awayi Kuje

The Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) in Nasarawa State has urged Christians to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mr David Abuluya, the state Chairman of PCRC, made the call on Friday in Nassarawa Eggon while fielding questions from newsmen on the significance of Easter celebration.

Abuluya, who is the Proprietor, Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, underscored the importance of unity and peaceful co-existence to societal development.

“PCRC will continue to preach peace to Nigerians and beyond considering its importance to human and societal development.

“No society will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable, hence the need for all to embrace it at all times,” he urged.

Abuluya, who is also the President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA), said Easter signified victory and salvation for mankind.

“Easter celebration reminds us of victory and power over evil and death, which Jesus Christ had given through resurrection.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is the pillar of the Christian faith.

“Let’s all continue to shun sinful acts as there is life after death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ has given us hope for victory over death and evil, and also brought wellbeing to life,” he admonished.

Besides, Abulaya called on Christians and other Nigerans to embrace the spirit of forgiveness, love, tolerance and extend hands of friendship to the needy.

The PCRC chairman assured of his commitment to giving useful information to the police and other security agencies in order to promote peace in the society. (NAN)