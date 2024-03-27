Easter Patrol: FRSC deploys 66 personnel, vehicles on Okitipupa-Ore road, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 66 personnel and patrol vehicles to Okitipupa-Ore Road and its environs for the Easter Special Patrol.

Mrs Modupe Ojogbenga, the FRSC Unit Commander in Okitipupa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Okitipupa that the Easter Special patrol would be from March 29 to April 2.

Ojogbenga said that the objective of the patrol was to reduce excesses of motorists and ensure safety of other road users.

She said that the 66 personnel comprised of 33 regular marshals and 33 special marshals would be deployed to Okitipupa-Ore, Okitipupa-Ikoya, Okitipupa-Igbokoda and Okitipupa-Irele roads respectively.

Ojogbenga also cautioned motorists not to consume alcohol before or while driving; stressing “crashes are not caused by spirits but happened due to human error.

She warned that any motorist caught violating traffic rules would face the wrath of the law. (NAN)

By Aderemi Bamgbose