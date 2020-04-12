Easter: Oyeyemi felicitates with Christians

As motorists across the country gear up towards a hitch free year 2020 Easter celebration, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps Dr Boboye Oyeyemi felicitates with the Christian faithfuls, and has called on all motorists to sustain adherence to the respective lockdown orders and adhere to the maximum safety and health standards in vehicles amidst the rising case of COVID-19 in the country.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, all personnel have been adequately briefed on the imperatives of sustaining the tempo on the ongoing enforcement on overloading of vehicles and mandatory adherence to the social distance directive by all passengers on board, especially as the country continues to battle the deadly virus. However emphasis will be high on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory which have the highest number of victims

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi while felicitating with the Christian faithfuls ahead of this year’s celebration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ, beckoned on them to manifest love care and obedience to established laws so as to portray the lessons of the Holy Week in positive light.

He noted that the Corps will continue to sustain all arrangement on the lockdown as enforcement on all forms of overloading of vehicles and social distance order is still on, even during and beyond the celebration period as the country cannot risk unwanted spread of the virus beyond what has been recorded at the moment.

While urging them to stay at home and stay alert, the Corps Marshal further called on Nigerians to cooperate with law enforcement agents and ensure maximum compliance with all directives on restrictions and social distance.