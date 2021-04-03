Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged Christian faithful to emulate Jesus’ virtues of love, sacrifice, humility and perseverance, as they celebrated Easter.



Oyetola said this in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday in Osogbo.



He described Easter as a special season that symbolised the salvation of mankind through the suffering of Jesus Christ and His crucifixion to redeem humanity.



The governor, who urged Christian faithful in the state and the country at large to continue to live in harmony with believers of other faiths, said that good neighbourliness was among the several lessons Christ taught and exemplified.



Oyetola charged residents, especially Christians to use the opportunity of the season to engage in more prayers and also in acts of love, especially by reaching out to the less privileged.



“I congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters in the State of Osun, across the country and in the Diaspora, on the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



“As a people, this season offers us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross and his resurrection, and to put into practice the lessons of love, sacrifice, perseverance and humility, which he taught and exemplified.



“We must continue to stand together in peace and unity as one people irrespective of religion or social differences.



“Let us seize the occasion to be our brother’s keeper by reaching out to the less privileged among us.

“As a government, we will not relent on our oars towards the progress of the State and the wellbeing of our people, especially the less privileged,” Oyetola said. (NAN)

