Easter: Osun Govt offers indigenes free train ride from Lagos

By Victor Adeoti

The Osun Government on Wednesday announced a free train ride for its indigenes willing to travel from Lagos to Osogbo during the Easter.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the Spokesperson to Gov. Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The state government said that the free train service will depart the Iddo-Terminus in Lagos on Thursday by 10am, with stop-overs at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo States to pick passengers.

It said the train is expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Park Train Station at Osogbo by 6p.m, while the return trip from Osogbo to Lagos will be on Monday by 10a.m.

The Imole Free Train Service, the government said, is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones.

The state government enjoined citizens to maximise the advantage the free train ride offers them to visit home and enjoy the celebration. (NAN)