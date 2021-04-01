Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday distributed cash and foods to over 150 vulnerable people across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Presenting the gift to the beneficiaries in Akure, Speaker of the House, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, said that the gesture was part of measures to celebrate Easter and identify with people in need of special care and support.

Oleyelogun said the gesture became imperative to give the less privileged a sense of belonging.

“It will be unfair on our part for us to celebrate Easter while you are starving, hence the need for this palliative. Don’t mind how little it may be but the show of love.

“We are praying that one day persons with disabilities will leave good lives like those in developed countries.

“Anywhere you are, continue to pray for this administration because policies are on ground to see to the welfare of the less privileged and I want to advise, don’t hesitate to acquire education,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Akintomide Akinrogunde, the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, had said that over 150 persons across 18 local government areas of the state benefited from the gesture.

According to him, today is a day the house has chosen to celebrate those that are vulnerable in the society.

Akinrogunde explained that the state House of Assembly, through the Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, deemed it fit to bring vulnerable people together, especially during the Easter season for them to be happy.

“We have people from the 22 constituencies that make up the 18 local government areas of this state, to identify with them, to provide palliative, including cash and food items.

“This is part of measures toward ensuring that their welfare is well taken care of during this period of Easter and it’s one of those things that we have been doing since we came into office.

“From our data base and register, we have close to 200 people who benefited from this programme,” he said.

While responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the General Secretary, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, (JONAPWD), Ondo State, Abiodun Olusegun, thanked the assembly for the gesture and called for more.

“I want to thank the governor for recognising persons with disabilities in the state.

I equally want to remind the speaker that we have a Bill that established the Board for Persons With Disabilities. It is due for amendment, we will appreciate you if it can be looked into,” Olusegun said. (NAN)

