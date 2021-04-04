Easter: Ondo APC tasks celebrants on COVID-19 protocols

Mr Ade Adetimehin, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC)
Ondo State Chapter, has urged Nigerians and the people of the state celebrate Easter, observing all protocols.

Adetimehin gave the advice in his Easter message Christian faithful in the state through Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party in Akure Sunday.

He said  was need strictly observe all the  protocols to stem the wave, while celebrating.

“God has been very kind to us that not lost any of our members to the ravaging pandemic.

“I, therefore, that we take every necessary precaution to stay safe as we celebrate,” he said.

Adetimehin assured members of the party of “a better future”, urging to raise the bar of support for the APC-led government in the state.

“Once is life; is hope in abundance,” he said.

The party wished every APC member and indeed, all residents of the state a wonderful Easter celebration.

He prayed that all their laudable dreams would come to reality.

He said that collective renewal of faith in God was expedient as the country explored options for peace, security and development.

Adetimehin felicitated Christians all over the world as they celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ, advising to exhibit greater levels of tolerance for one another.

The APC chairman enjoined party members to bring to fore, their ability to give, which he described as a core value in Christendom. (NAN)

