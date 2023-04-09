Easter: Ondo Acting Governor congratulates Christians, preaches togetherness

By Segun Giwa

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to reflect on essence of the sacrifice by Jesus Christ.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday in Akure, said the teachings of Jesus Christ inspired global civilisation.

The acting governor said celebration remained substance of Christians faith built on the foundation of love, sacrifice, hope and spiritual renewal.

“On behalf of the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is on his annual leave, and the government of Ondo State, I congratulate Christians in the State and the country at large on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

“Easter is a pointer to the power of hope, love and a demonstration that sacrifice ultimately brings salvation, liberation and victory. I urge us all that we adopt the lessons of Easter as a practical guide to life.

“Indeed, no name has had a greater and more positive effect on mankind than Jesus Christ. His teachings and life inspired global civilisation.

“His words have inspired billions throughout the history of mankind and set the standards for ethics and morality.

“I urge us all to let His life, death and resurrection inspire us to accept that as He died to make us holy, we should live to love each other,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said as the country was preparing for a dawn of renewed hope, people should emulate the show of love exemplified by Jesus Christ to lead their acts and deeds for peace and unity to reign.

“We must see ourselves as one to allow the promise of God for our motherland to become fruitful.

“Nigeria is one indivisible entity. Our quest for a better and prosperous nation must only be fired with our resolve to be united and strengthen our sovereignty with love that is untainted.

“Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic group, religion and political affiliation, desire prosperity and development. But nothing tangible can be achieved in an atmosphere of hate and acrimony.

“Therefore, I urge us all to purge ourselves of unnecessary bickering and political brickbats; it is time to leverage on our differences as strength for a greater nation. Let’s be united to support and enjoy the fruit of the renewed hope.

“My dear people of Ondo State, I must also use this opportunity to enjoin us not to let our chords of togetherness be broken, as we have always demonstrated in all spheres.

“Let us not forget that the peace and development of our state, that we as the government are committed to, lie in the unity and love we show to one another,” he said. (NAN)