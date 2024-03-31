Easter: Ombugadu donates N20m to community for youth Project, preaches peace, unity in Nasarawa

As Christians across the globe celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, 2023 guber candidate of the people’s Democratic party PDP in Nasarawa State, Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu

By David Odama

As Christians across the globe celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, 2023 guber candidate of the people’s Democratic party PDP in Nasarawa State, Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu has tasked residents of the state and Nigerians on peace, unity in order to over come the challenges confronting the Nation.

This is even as he has donated N20 million to Wangibi Community to build and furnish ICT centre within the community to help train the youths as well as various

gift items to others

Ombugadu while identifying with the community as they rolled out their drums to celebrate their cultural day at Agwa kuya ikka wangibi electoral ward, enjoined all Nigerians irrespective of their affiliations be it religious, political, ethnic or other persuasions to embrace peace, unity as well leave aside bitterness and be patriotic citizens of Nigeria.

He added that the donation was in the spirit of Easter being observed by the Christian community and the project which impact would be lo g lasting, felt within the state and beyond.

The former federal lawmaker equally admonished Christians to use the period for sober reflection by exhibiting sacrifice, love, and support for one another, especially to the less privileged ones in the society as exhibited by Jesus Christ.

He called on Christians to use the period to intensify prayers for the nation and its leadership, stressing the need for citizens to have faith in God and the Government as according to him challenges are part of human existence facing the country at the moment.

While describing the cultural festival which coincide with the Easter celebration as unique and special, the PDP 2023 guber candidate noted with appreciation where Christians are ending the 40 days fasting of lent and Muslims are also at the last segment of the holy month of the Ramadan fasting respectively.

The former lawmaker, however, pledged to support the wangibi project with a whopping sum of 20,000,000 twenty million and also thanked wangibi Nation for supporting his aspiration.