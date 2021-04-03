Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on Christian faithful to use the period of Easter to pray for the state and Nigeria.

Okowa, in his Easter message on Saturday in Asaba, said that this has become necessary because of security and other challenges facing the country.



The governor, in the message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said that Easter was a time for Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and again, reawakened by its essence.

According to him, the power of the resurrection of Christ is made manifest in Easter.

“It is an opportunity for Christians to seek God’s face in prayers to settle the myriad of security issues and widening division of Nigerians along religious and tribal lines,” he said.

He urged Christian faithful to show love to one another, especially the downtrodden in the society just as Christ sacrificed Himself to save mankind from destruction.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the attainment of “Stronger Delta” through ongoing infrastructure development across the state and wealth-creation for citizens.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Christians all over the world as they celebrate 2021 Easter.

“I call on Christian faithful to seek God’s face in prayer to settle the insecurity challenges bedeviling our nation in all fronts.

“As Christians, let our lives be a mirror to depict the importance of Easter in our human relations, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religious proclivity.

“I urge all Nigerians, especially Christians, to extend the spiritual benefits of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, which include love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness, to one another, particularly in these trying times.

“It is incumbent on us to uphold the principles of our faith as they relate to honesty, justice, integrity, accountability, compassion, selflessness and the pursuit of the common good for our nation,” he said.

The governor recalled that during 2020 Easter, Nigeria was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank God for answering the prayers of the faithful by bringing a reprieve in the form of vaccines.

“I also urge that as we celebrate this year’s Easter, let us thank God profusely for protecting our people and commit the nation into God’s mighty hands.

”May the lessons and blessings of Easter help us to overcome security challenge that is shaking the fabrics of our nation,’’ he said.(NAN).

