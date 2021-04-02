Easter: NSCDC pledges adequate security in Ebonyi

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has pledged to adequately secure lives and in Ebonyi the Easter celebration.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Lucy Samu gave the pledge on Friday in Abakaliki while speaking to the Agency of (NAN) on its security preparedness for the celebration.

Samu urged the citizens to continue being law abiding as the corps has its personnel to strategic of the state to adequately secure lives and .

“They should conduct their businesses lawfully and peacefully while imbibing the true essence of Easter.

“They should not be afraid but report unusual happenings within their environment to the NSCDC and other ,” she said.

The state commandant also advised individuals intend to travel within the period to be security conscious.

“People should in their places of abode to celebrate the Easter if not to travel and propagate the message of peace in their vicinity,” she said. (NAN)

