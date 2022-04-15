Easter: NSCDC deploys special squad to ensure crime-free festivities

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa, says it has intensified efforts to ensure a safe and crime-free festive period across the state.

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, the State Commandant of NSCDC, gave the indication in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday.

She said the security outfit has deployed its special squad to complement the regular personnel units to beef up security across Bayelsa all through the Easter celebrations and beyond.

She said the deployment is a proactive measure to ensure that the peace enjoyed in the state is sustained all through the Easter festivities.

The commandant explained that officers and men are already stationed on the major roads across the state, even as patrol teams and surveillance squads will provide security at public places and recreation centres throughout the period of the celebration.

Abiakam-Omanu appealed to members of the public to be very vigilant during the festivities and promptly report any suspicious movements to the corps.

She assured the public that the personnel will be civil and professional but firm in securing lives and property in the state.

The commandant enjoined the Christian community to imbibe the lessons of the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ and to also pray for the nation.

The Commandant said that the NSCDC in the state rejoices and felicitates all Christians as they celebrate Easter. (NAN)

