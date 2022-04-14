Easter: NSCDC deploys 600 personnel in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe State on Wednesday said 600 personnel of the corps had been deployed to provide security during Easter celebration.

The Commandant of the State command of NSCDC, Mr Baba-Goni Waziri, said this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Buhari Sa’ad, in Gombe.

Waziri said the command had made proper arrangements to ensure robust security and crime prevention strategies as directed by the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi.

According to him, the measures were to ensure crime-free Easter festivities in the state.

He assured that men of the corps would display a “high sense of vigour and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“NSCDC will be polite and civil but firm in ensuring security of lives and property.”

The Commandant while felicitating all Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebration, urged them to be “moderate in their celebration.”

Waziri appealed to members of the public to be security conscious and provide useful information to the NSCDC and other security agencies to help nip crimes in the bud. (NAN)

