Easter: NSCDC deploys 3,500 personnel in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, says it has deployed 3,500 personnel to ensure security in the territory during the Easter celebration.

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The NSCDC Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosuade made the disclosure while addressing officers and men of the command on Wednesday in Abuja.

Odumosu ordered the personnel to ensure adequate protection of the nooks and crannies in the FCT as Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said that the deployment was in a bid to ensure all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) and lives remained secured before, during and after the Easter celebration.

He said that the deployed personnel were from various departments such as: the explosives (CBRNE), Mines and Steel, Special Duty, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Anti-Vandals and other special forces.

“On no account should any property be vandalised during the Easter holiday, therefore, adequate deployment of personnel to all nooks and crannies of the FCT must be ensured.

“The government has given us a responsibility to protect lives and property, maintain peace and order and to keep miscreants and criminals at bay take note, they are observing our activities keenly.

“We have no excuse for failure and we can’t afford to fail, that is why personally, I will be on patrol as usual to ensure compliance,” he said.

“The Commandant emphasised that the corps would not tolerate any form of indiscipline, compromise or activities that would jettison our efforts in providing satisfactory.”

He directed that covert operations should commence immediately in the various black spots and uncompleted buildings where criminals hibernate in the city.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)