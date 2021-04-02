Easter: NSCDC deploys 2,500 operatives in Abia

The  Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abia Command, says it deployed 2,500 operatives in strategic locations in the state ahead of the Easter celebration.


This contained in a statement by the Command’s spokesman DSC Agu Ndukwe, and issued to newsmen on Friday in Umuahia.


He said the operatives were deployed in strategic locations across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.


According to Ndukwe, the  operatives comprised 2,000 personnel recently trained on Counter-Terrorism, Strategic Peace Building and Conflict Resolution in Abuja and 500 from various units of the command.


He further stated that they were deployed with special attention to soft targets like churches, schools, event centres, motor parks and identified black spots.


“They will work closely with the command’s Rapid Response Squad, Counter-Terrorism and other Tactical Teams to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration,” he added.


Ndukwe said the state Commandant, Mr Vincent Ogu, had  restated the command’s commitment to collaborate with sister security agencies to provide adequate security during the period.


The commandant also warned the operatives to be firm, tactful, civil and professional in their dealings with the public during the celebration.


He quoted Ogu to have admonished Christians to see the Easter period as a sober reflection and fervent prayers God’s intervention in the multiple challenges facing the .


Ndukwe also charged the public to remain law abiding and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency quick response.
(NAN)

