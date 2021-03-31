The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun command, has deployed 2,173 personnel to curb insecurity during Easter celebration.



The NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Dyke Ogbonnaya, made this known in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.



”The corps has deployed its professional and tactical teams such as Agro-Rangers, Counterterrorist and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit to forstall crime during the festive period,” Ogbonnaya said.



He said that the NSCDC was ready to partner other security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the celebration.



“The state commandant has urged residents of the state to be security conscious and report suspicious moves or criminal activities to the appropriate or nearby security agency for proper investigation.



”The commandant also warned the residents not to resort to self help in cases of breach of security; it is illegal for people to take laws into their hands in checking crimes,” he said.



The PRO said that state Commandant, Mr Hammed Abodunrin, wished the Christian community a peaceful celebration while urging them to imbibe and exhibit the sacrificial spirit of Jesus Christ. (NAN)

