Easter: NSCDC deploys 2,173 in Ogun for crime-free celebration

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun command, has deployed 2,173 personnel  to curb insecurity during Easter celebration.


The NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Dyke Ogbonnaya, made this known in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.


”The corps has deployed its professional and tactical teams such as Agro-Rangers, Counterterrorist and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit to forstall crime during the festive ,” Ogbonnaya said.


He said the NSCDC was to partner  other security to ensure safety of  lives and property before, during and after the celebration.


“The state commandant has urged residents of the state to be security conscious and suspicious moves or criminal activities to the appropriate or nearby security for proper investigation.


”The commandant also warned the residents to resort to self in cases of breach of security; it is illegal for people to take laws into their hands  in checking crimes,” he said.


The PRO said state Commandant, Mr Hammed Abodunrin, wished the Christian a peaceful celebration  while urging them to imbibe and exhibit the sacrificial spirit of Jesus Christ. (NAN)

